Packers' Preston Smith: Continues to impress
Smith posted two tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Broncos.
Smith keeps on making his mark in Green Bay by picking off Kirk Cousins late in the second half. The fifth-year pro now has seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception through two games. His low tackle count makes him a risky IDP asset, but Smith clearly has upside in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Major impact in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Returns to practice•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Dealing with back injury•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Joining overhaul in Green Bay•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Unlikely to return to D.C.•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Plays all 16 games again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...