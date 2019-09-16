Smith posted two tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Broncos.

Smith keeps on making his mark in Green Bay by picking off Kirk Cousins late in the second half. The fifth-year pro now has seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception through two games. His low tackle count makes him a risky IDP asset, but Smith clearly has upside in the fantasy realm.