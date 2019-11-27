Smith recorded three tackles (one solo) and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 37-8 loss to the 49ers.

Smith has racked up 3.5 sacks over the Packers' last three contests, already amassing a career-high 10.5 sacks in his first season with Green Bay. A favorable matchup awaits in Week 13 against a Giants offensive line that has struggled against the pass rush, ceding 35 sacks to opposing defenses through Week 12.