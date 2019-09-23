Smith logged five tackles (four solo), three sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's 27-16 win over the Broncos.

Through three contests this season, Smith has already surpassed his 2018 sack total. The fifth-year pro appears to have found his rhythm in Green Bay, and could prove a valuable weekly IDP asset if he's able to maintain consistency as a pass rusher.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories