Smith recorded three tackles and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Lions.
Smith got to the QB for the first time this season, although he notched just a half sack. While he's still logging starting reps -- he played 93 percent of snaps -- Za'Darius Smith and Rashan Gary have been more effective pass rushers, combining for 3.5 sacks thus far. Preston is due for a positive bump at some point after racking up 12 sacks in 2019, but Week 3 against the Saints will be tough, as Drew Brees has been sacked just once this season.
