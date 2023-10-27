Smith (illness) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus Minnesota, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Despite missing practice Thursday with an illness, Smith will suit up for Green Bay in Week 8. The Vikings have run one of the most pass-happy offenses in recent memory this season, so Smith should see plenty of opportunities to rush the passer Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Gets second sack of season•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Logs first sack•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Without a sack through four games•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Adjusts contract•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Tallies another sack in win•