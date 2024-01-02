Smith had one sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings.

Smith stripped Jaren Hall late in the second quarter on a sack, causing a fumble recovered by Karl Brooks, and it led to a Jordan Love 25-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed three plays later. Smith is now up to 8.0 sacks this season -- just a half-sack short of his 2022 total -- and is second on the team behind Rashan Gary in that category.