Smith had one sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings.
Smith stripped Jaren Hall late in the second quarter on a sack, causing a fumble recovered by Karl Brooks, and it led to a Jordan Love 25-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed three plays later. Smith is now up to 8.0 sacks this season -- just a half-sack short of his 2022 total -- and is second on the team behind Rashan Gary in that category.
More News
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Productive in win over Panthers•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Sack streak continues•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Good to go vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Gets second sack of season•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Logs first sack•