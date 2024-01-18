Smith (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Smith has been dealing with the ankle issue for a couple weeks but was able to play through it in the wild-card upset of the Cowboys last weekend. After being estimated as DNP Tuesday, Wednesday's limited session is a good sign for his Saturday availability against the 49ers.
