Packers' Preston Smith: Logs another sack in win
Smith was credited with two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over the Redskins.
With 11.5 sacks on the season, Smith now sits sixth on the NFL sack leaders list. He's registered at least half a sack in eight of his 13 games this season.
Packers' Preston Smith: Contributes to shared sack Sunday
Packers' Preston Smith: Sack machine Sunday
Packers' Preston Smith: Matches career high
Packers' Preston Smith: Tacks on another 1.5 sacks
Packers' Preston Smith: Another sack Sunday
Packers' Preston Smith: Dominant performance Week 3
Week 15 Cut List
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.
Week 15 TE Preview: Trust O.J.?
Week 15 TE Preview: Trust O.J.?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who...
Best Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...