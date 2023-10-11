Smith tallied three tackles (two solo), one sack and a pass deflected in the Packers' 17-13 loss to the Raiders in Week 5.

Smith's sack was his first of the season after being shutout the first four games. His pass deflection was also his first. The edge-rusher is now up to 20 tackles (14 solo) on the year. He is now set to rest up during the Week 6 bye and shift his attention to the Broncos the following week.