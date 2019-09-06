Smith had five tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Thursday's victory over the Bears.

Smith had just four sacks last year and never more than eight in a season during four years in Washington, but his big showing in his first game with his new team helps his chances of besting both numbers in 2019. Smith was on the field for 72 of the Packers' 73 defensive snaps Thursday, and given the output, he figures to continue playing extensively.