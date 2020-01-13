Packers' Preston Smith: Makes big play in victory
Smith had two sacks in Sunday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.
Smith was slowed by an ankle injury last week at practice, but he was not affected Sunday, getting to Russell Wilson twice, including on Seattle's final offensive play of the game.
