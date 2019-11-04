Smith posted seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Chargers.

This was Smith's best-tackling performance of the year, and he's now matched a career-high of eight sacks through just nine games. Preston and Za'Darius Smith have combined to be one of the most dynamic pass-rushing duos in the league, accounting for 16.5 of the team's 22 sacks and both placing top-eight in the league-wide ranking.