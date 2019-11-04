Packers' Preston Smith: Matches career high
Smith posted seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Chargers.
This was Smith's best-tackling performance of the year, and he's now matched a career-high of eight sacks through just nine games. Preston and Za'Darius Smith have combined to be one of the most dynamic pass-rushing duos in the league, accounting for 16.5 of the team's 22 sacks and both placing top-eight in the league-wide ranking.
More News
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Tacks on another 1.5 sacks•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Another sack Sunday•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Dominant performance Week 3•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Continues to impress•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Major impact in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...