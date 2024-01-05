Smith (ankle) did not participate at the Packers' practice Thursday.
Smith has now opened the week with back-to-back absences, first at Wednesday's walkthrough and now at the team's first actual practice session Thursday due to an ankle injury. The linebacker will look to return to practice in some capacity Friday, after which he'll receive an official injury designation for Sunday's regular season finale versus Chicago.
More News
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Impactful sack in win•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Productive in win over Panthers•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Sack streak continues•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Good to go vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Misses practice Thursday•