Play

Smith made five tackles -- one for a loss -- in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Bears.

Smith notched 1.5 sacks in the season opener against the Bears, but they contained him better in this outing. The fifth-year linebacker will look to keep building on his career-best 11.5 sacks in Week 16's clash against the Vikings.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories