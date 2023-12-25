Smith notched three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Panthers.

Smith was able to take advantage of Carolina's poor pass protection in the narrow Week 16 win, bringing his sack total to seven through 15 appearances on the season. Green Bay finishes the regular season with consecutive divisional matchups against the Vikings and Bears, both teams that have also proven vulnerable to an aggressive pass rush.