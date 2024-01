Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Smith could be trending towards playing in Sunday's affair, as he's gone from opening the Packers' week of practice with back-to-back DNPs to a limited session Friday. If the ninth-year pro is unable to suit up in Week 18, 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness would likely shoulder an increased workload in Green Bay's outside linebacker corps.