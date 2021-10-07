Smith (shoulder) was listed as a full participant in the Packers' practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Smith injured his shoulder in Week 4 against the Steelers and the severity of the injury was considered uncertain after the game. As of now, it seems that the injury isn't too serious and Smith should be able to play in Week 5 against the Bengals. If Smith is unable to suit up Sunday, expect Chauncey Rivers and Jonathan Garvis to see increased snaps.