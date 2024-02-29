Smith and the Packers agreed to a restructured contract Wednesday, creating $2.4 million in cap room, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Smith has three years left on a four-year, $52 million extension he signed in 2022. The veteran edge rusher has at least eight sacks in four of his five seasons with Green Bay and started all 17 games last season on his way to 48 tackles (28 solo), eight sacks and two forced fumbles.