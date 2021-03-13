Smith and the Packers have restructured his contract in order to lower the team's salary cap number, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith has agreed to a pay cut that will reduce his base salary to $1 million, while also still receiving a $6.5 million signing bonus to go along with the opportunity to earn $4.4 million back in incentives. He only tallied four sacks in 2020 in what was ultimately seen as a disapointing season. As a result, he was seen as a potential release candidate for the Packers. Instead, he worked with the team and will presumably go into 2021 competing for playing time on the edge with Rashan Gary opposite Za'Darius Smith.