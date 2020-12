Smith had three tackles (two solo), a sack and returned a fumble for a touchdown during Sunday's 41-25 win over the Bears.

2020 has been a struggle for the 28-year-old, so it was a welcome sight to see him picking up a sack and a scoop-and-score during Sunday's divisional matchup. Smith has only 2.5 sacks through 11 games this season, though two of those sacks have come within the past three games.