Packers' Preston Smith: Returns to practice
Smith was back at practice Saturday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Smith appears to be over the back tightness that plagued him earlier in the week. The Packers will continue to monitor his status closely.
