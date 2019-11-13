Packers' Preston Smith: Sack machine Sunday
Smith made six tackles (five solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Panthers.
Smith's fantastic season rolled on Sunday, as he's now up to 41 tackles, 10 sacks and an interception through 10 games this year. He and Za'Darius Smith have now accounted for 18.5 sacks, combining for one of the fiercest pass rushes in the league. They'll get a tougher matchup in Week 12, however, as the Packers head to the West Coast to take on the 49ers following their bye week.
