Smith (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round contest versus the Seahawks, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers capped Smith's practice reps this week due to an ankle issue, but it won't stop him from suiting up Sunday. As the owner of 12 regular-season sacks , he'll be looking to bring down Russell Wilson versus a front that gave up the ninth-most sacks (three per game) in 2019.