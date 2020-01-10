Packers' Preston Smith: Set for divisional round
Smith (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round contest versus the Seahawks, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
The Packers capped Smith's practice reps this week due to an ankle issue, but it won't stop him from suiting up Sunday. As the owner of 12 regular-season sacks , he'll be looking to bring down Russell Wilson versus a front that gave up the ninth-most sacks (three per game) in 2019.
More News
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Battling ankle injury•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Half a sack on Monday night•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: No sacks in win•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Logs another sack in win•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Contributes to shared sack Sunday•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Sack machine Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...