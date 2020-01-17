Packers' Preston Smith: Sheds injury designation
Smith (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in San Francisco, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Smith managed to practice in full Friday after beginning the week with back-to-back limited sessions. He'll look to make an impact via his pass-rushing prowess during Sunday's playoff game against the 49ers.
