Smith had three tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams.
Smith is coming on late in the season, recording a total of four sacks over his last four appearances. He needs 2.5 sacks over the final three weeks to reach double digits in the sack column for the first time since 2019 and just the second time in his career.
