Smith tallied seven tackles (four solo) and two sacks in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Smith tallied seven sacks over the Packers' final eight regular season games in 2021, and although he did not bring down the quarterback in Week 1, he now has nine sacks -- to go along with 35 tackles (23 solo) -- over his last 10 chances.
