Smith (ankle) was considered a non-participant at the Packers' walkthrough Wednesday.

Smith popped up on the injury report to open the week with an ankle issue, but considering he played the entirety of the team's Week 17 win over the Vikings, it's likely something minor. The linebacker will look to dispel any concern about his availability for Sunday's massive contest with the Bears by practicing in full capacity at one of Green Bay's final two sessions this week.