Smith (ankle) is active for Sunday's clash against Chicago.

Smith entered the weekend deemed questionable after sitting out the first two days of Week 18 prep before logging a limited session Friday. However, he'll be able to suit up against the Bears in a game Green Bay may need to win in order to qualify for the postseason. Smith's ability to play is a boost to the Packers' pass rush, as he ranks second on the team with 8.0 sacks on the campaign entering Sunday.