Packers' Quay Walker: Active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Walker did not practice Thursday due to a calf injury but was able to log a limited session Friday with the intent to play Sunday. The confirmed presence of the starting middle linebacker will bolster the Packers' defense, with Walker coming off a Week 8 win over the Steelers where he led the team in passes defended (2).
More News
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Officially questionable for Week 9•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Misses practice with calf injury•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Just five stops vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Leading tackler in win•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Solid effort in win•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Another double-digit stop total•