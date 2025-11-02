Walker (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Walker did not practice Thursday due to a calf injury but was able to log a limited session Friday with the intent to play Sunday. The confirmed presence of the starting middle linebacker will bolster the Packers' defense, with Walker coming off a Week 8 win over the Steelers where he led the team in passes defended (2).