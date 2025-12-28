Walker posted 12 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Packers' 41-24 loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

Walker recorded double-digit stops for a second consecutive game and got to Tyler Huntley for a sack midway through the second quarter. Walker's efforts Saturday has him up to a career-high 128 tackles (58 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses through 14 regular-season games. The Packers are locked in as the seventh seed in the NFC, so Walker and the rest of the defensive starters could be rested or operate on a snap count against the Vikings in Week 18.