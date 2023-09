Walker is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears while being evaluated for a concussion.

Walker was productive to begin Sunday's matchup, tallying four tackles (one solo), including one for a loss, an interception and a touchdown. The Packers had a big lead late in Sunday's matchup, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out down the stretch. However, it's unclear whether he'll be available for the team's Week 2 matchup in Atlanta on Sept. 17.