Walker tallied 128 tackles (58 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses over 14 regular-season games with the Packers in 2025.

Despite missing two games in November due to a neck injury, Walker managed to post a career high in combined tackles while logging 2.5 sacks for a third consecutive season. He posted at least nine tackles in nine games during the 2025 season, including in each of his final four appearances before sitting out of Week 18 against the Vikings for rest purposes. The Packers opted to decline Walker's fifth-year team option in May, and with the two sides unable to reach an agreement on an extension, the 2022 first-rounder will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, though Green Bay could utilize the franchise tag on the Georgia product.