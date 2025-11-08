Packers' Quay Walker: Cleared to play against Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (calf) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Eagles, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
A calf injury limited Walker in practice Thursday and Friday, but he shed an injury tag for Week 10 after logging a full session Saturday. In the four games since the Packers' Week 5 bye, Walker has accumulated 29 tackles (13 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.
