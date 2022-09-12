Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he is "hopeful" Walker (shoulder) will be available for the team's next matchup against the Bears on Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

LaFleur also seemed to indicate that Walker could either be limited or sidelined in practice as the team "[gives] him the week." The rookie first-rounder's potential availability comes as great news for Green Bay given that fellow inside linebacker Krys Barnes is expected to sit out multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, according to Hodkiewicz.