Walker (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Walker suffered a knee injury during Green Bay's Week 5 loss to Las Vegas, and even after the team's bye, he's still been limited in practice. The 2022 first-round pick has had a great start to his second-year, recording 51 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception through five appearances. If Walker is unable to suit up this Sunday, Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie are expected to see an increase in work on the Packers' defense.