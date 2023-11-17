Walker (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The 2022 first-round pick was able to log a week of limited practices after missing each of Green Bay's last two games with a groin issue. If Walker were to play this weekend, it would be a big addition to a defense that gave up 205 rushing yards in Week 10, as the second-year linebacker is averaging almost 10 total tackles per game thus far. Isaiah McDuffie would be in line for an increased workload if Walker misses his third consecutive game.