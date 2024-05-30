Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Walker "more than likely" will wear the green dot helmost as the Packers' primary defensive communicator, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Walker logged over 100 tackles during each of his first two seasons in Green Bay, making him the team's most proven off-ball linebacker with De'Vondre Campbell now in San Francisco. The Packers are shifting to a new 4-3 defensive scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, and the team added Edgerrin Cooper in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft while bringing back veteran Isaiah McDuffie. So, Walker will still likely have to prove that he's capable of handling a bigger role as Hafley begins to implement his defense this offseason.