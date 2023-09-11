Walker is in the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game at Atlanta, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Walker was impressive in Week 1, returning a Justin Fields interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter before being walloped at the goal line by 333-pound rookie Darnell Wright. He was apparently concussed on the play, and now his status for Week 2 is up in the air. If he can't go, 2021 sixth-rounder Isaiah McDuffie will likely start at linebacker against a run-heavy Falcons offense.