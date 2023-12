Walker (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Monday night's game against the Giants, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Reports.

The 2022 first-round pick had recorded back-to-back DNPs to begin Green Bay's week of practice, so it's no surprise that he'll likely be inactive in Week 14. With Walker likely missing his third game of the season Monday night, Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson will likely see increased work in the Packers' linebacker corps.