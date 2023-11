Walker (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Per Ryan Wood of USA Today, Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that there's "no long-term concern" with his groin injury, but Walker is still likely on track to miss his second straight game as he recovers. If he's sidelined, 2021 sixth-rounder Isaiah McDuffie should start at inside linebacker again in Week 10.