Walker played in 13 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 102 tackles (72 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.

Walker missed the final three games of the regular season due to an ankle injury, but he was able to play in Green Bay's NFC wild-card loss to Philadelphia and finished with eight tackles (four solo) while playing 54 defensive snaps. Despite missing four regular-season games, Walker managed to reach the tackling century mark for the third straight season and led the Packers in that category in 2024. Walker could be tasked with more defensive responsibilities in 2025 if Isaiah McDuffie decides to take his talents elsewhere in free agency.