Walker had his fifth-year option declined by the Packers on Thursday, though the team still wants to work out an extension, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

The 2022 first-round pick has recorded 121 (75 solo), 118 (59 solo) and 102 (72 solo) tackles across his three pro regular seasons, respectively, leading Green Bay in the category each year. Walker did miss seven combined games due to injuries the last two seasons, including three with an ankle issue and one with a concussion in 2024. Despite those injuries, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst called Walker "really impactful," "a great leader" and a player the team "would love to have" around "for longer than just a couple years," per Demovsky.