Walker stacked up 118 tackles (59 solo), 2.5 sacks, an interception, three pass deflections and a touchdown over 14 games in the 2023 season.

Walker just missed matching the 121 stops he made during his rookie season, and he undoubtedly would have surpassed that number had he not missed three games. Walker has developed into an every-down linebacker, and he should find himself in the same role in 2024.