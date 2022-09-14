Walker (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Walker left the season-opening loss to the Vikings early with a shoulder issue, but it appears he'll be good to go for Week 2, which is a great sign for the Packers given backup inside linebacker Krys Barnes is expected to sit out multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain. The rookie first-round pick recorded eight tackles across 41 snaps (38 defensive) in Week 1, but it'll be interesting to see if he can maintain his high tackle volume while playing next to De'Vondre Campbell.