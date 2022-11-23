Walker fully participated in the Packers' practice Wednesday.
Walker injured his shoulder in Green Bay's Week 11 loss to Tennessee last Thursday but appears to be doing better given his ability to practice without limitations Wednesday. The rookie linebacker has been a key cog in the Packers' defense this season, leading the team with 82 tackles and adding two forced fumbles, three pass defenses and 0.5 sacks. Walker has yet to miss a game and appears on track to continue that streak Sunday night against the Eagles.