Walker (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Walker missed last week's loss to the Giants due to a shoulder injury, but he was able to log a pair of limited practice sessions during Week 15 prep and will be able to suit up Sunday. Fantasy managers in IDP leagues should feel free to roll with Walker, who has notched double-digit stops in four of his 10 games this season.