Walker (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Walker left the Packers' Week 5 loss to the Raiders due to a knee injury and was still limited at practice following the team's Week 6 bye. However, the second-year linebacker will get the green light for Week 7 and look to build off his fast start to the season. Across four healthy games, Walker has recorded 47 tackles, two pass defenses and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.