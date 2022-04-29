The Packers selected Walker in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 22nd overall.

The Packers might have preferred a wide receiver at this pick after trading Davante Adams to Las Vegas, but six wideouts went between picks No. 8 and No. 18 and the Packers suddenly were looking at linebacker instead. Walker might be a good one, and at the very least he's a rare athlete the Packers can mold at 6-foot-4, 241 pounds. Walker logged a 4.52-second 40 at the combine and is regarded as a plus coverage linebacker, so he should make most of his mark in coverage and pursuit rather than taking on linemen or cutting into the backfield.