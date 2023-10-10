Coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers are hopeful Walker (knee) will be able to play following Green Bay's Week 6 bye, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The bye comes at the right time for the Packers, as Aaron Jones (hamstring) should be close to 100 percent, and both Walker and Darnell Savage (calf) get a couple weeks to rest up after going down in Monday night's Week 5 loss to the Raiders. Walker played 100 percent of the defensive snaps from Weeks 2 through 4 and has 51 total tackles, three TFLs, two pass breakups and one interception he returned for a touchdown.