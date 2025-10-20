Walker recorded nine total tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Cardinals.

The Georgia product has led Green Bay's defense in total tackles in three of his last four games, tallying 42 stops during that span. He was one of four Packers to get after the quarterback in Sunday's win, sacking Jacoby Brissett in the second quarter. Walker has now logged 59 total tackles through Green Bay's first six games this season, tying him for the 10th-most in the NFL. He's expected to remain a viable IDP option in Week 8 when the Packers travel to Pittsburgh.